JOHN DAY -- I am writing this from Boise as I just had my second cataract surgery. Doing good with it but have another appointment on Tuesday so I am staying with my daughter till then.
On Thursday, Sept. 30, Shay and Kim will be preparing for us: Mediterranean Baked Fish, Baked Potato, Sweet and Sour Cole Slaw, and Sugar Cookie Bars for dessert. I do not have the menu for Oct. 4 (Monday).
New variants of COVID-19, including the delta variant, are more than two times as contagious as the original strain — and Grant County is seeing a major surge in cases. Some 98% of people getting it have not been vaccinated against it. Please be safe and keep our hospitals from being overcrowded with this plague.
I hope you all took advantage of the COVID-19 testing that was offered by the Community Health Department and Blue Mountain Hospital. Thank you both for your efforts to offer this testing for all people of our county.
Be sure to call the senior center early to reserve your to-go lunches and pick them up between 11:30 a.m. and noon. I will be home Wednesday so will make more news next week.
MONUMENT -- Fall is definitely upon us. I can see the leaves changing colors. I hope we have a few weeks of fall weather before we get our first storm. I am still waiting on my tomatoes, ya know. I am getting a tomato here and there once in awhile but not really coming on yet. I have a whole bunch of nice-looking tomatoes but none are ripe. Maybe I should make fried green tomatoes and eat them?
Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell made us some barbecue beef sandwiches, curly french fries, pickled green beans, and cherry tart for our dessert. It was a hearty and tasty meal. We thank our cooks for their wonderful work.
The greeters at the front table were Jimmy Cole and Bob Cockrell. They also counted up the money and checked in the guests. Kristi Guimont filled out the paperwork. Sylvia Cockrell delivered the meals to the patrons picking up their to-go lunches. Jan Ensign oversaw the operations. Bob led us in the flag salute and Lonnie Lawrence prayed the blessing over the meal.
Loretta Jewell passed away, and the service for her was held at our senior center on Saturday, Sept. 25. She was Arlett Jewell’s aunt. We pray for comfort and peace for Carrie Jewell and the rest of the family.
I am sure getting my exercise nowadays. I feed little Belle around 7 a.m. and then I immediately take her out to go potty and then take her for a walk. I take her up and down our driveway three times and sometimes we are running! She has so much energy, and she is smart. The young kittens like to play with her, tackle her, pounce on her and follow her around. It is hilarious.
There is one particular cat, Keiro-chan, who loves to try and pounce on her and chase her around. I have to try and keep him away while she is doing her business. I really think she is potty trained! She does not pee in her box. She goes outside and it is after she finishes her bottle.
Chevre had her babies. She had twin girls. My husband said to name them Thelma and Louise. So, there you have it, their names are Thelma and Louise. They look like Belle, only they are white and black, whereas Belle is white with dark chocolate brown coloring. I personally think Belle is way cuter. Thelma and Louise have ears. Louise has very black stockings.
Belle’s little brothers are doing well. Bonnie is no longer allowing me to milk her so Belle is now being supplemented with milk replacer. Thank goodness I bought some ahead of time so I was not in a panic and scrambling to find some. Belle does not seem to mind the milk replacer. I mixed it at first with her mama’s milk and gradually poured more and more of the milk replacer. She is cute and she considers me her mama. She will be my future milk goat.
Isaiah 61:2-3 To proclaim the acceptable year of the LORD, and the day of vengeance of our God; to comfort all who mourn; To appoint unto them who mourn in Zion, to give them beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness, that they may be called trees of righteousness, the planting of the LORD, that He may be glorified.
PRAIRIE CITY -- Kerplunk! Did you hear that? Fall fell. On the 22nd of September this strange year ... at 1:30 in the afternoon.
Why was that day any different than all the others this year? ‘Cause the sun was determined to be shining directly at a certain place on the surface of the earth.
Have you ever wondered why that makes any difference? When you start to think about how the earth is tilted on its trek around the sun, about what would the earth look like if there wasn’t this tilt, or if the planet was any closer or farther away from the sun ... then you begin to understand how finely tuned the universe is.
Now, where was I? Oh, yes. The Autumnal Equinox ... which means that there were equal hours of daylight and darkness. It will happen again in the spring.
That is also the time that the fire departments urge you to check your smoke detectors. I was sitting at the dining table and wondered what that little beep was that kept interrupting my concentration. Uh-huh. Finally tracked it to the smoke detector battery. When we finally got it off the wall and opened up, there was a sticker that I had placed inside the case that read 8/15/10. Those batteries last a long time! So, mission accomplished.
When we get the siding mission accomplished, we are going to throw a party! We want everyone who had a part in getting to this point with the building to come and celebrate with us. We want to honor those who have passed on along with those who are still supporting us with their presence. It took a lot of different people to make all this happen. So stay tuned!
We had a great meal: pork chop with stuffing, peas, applesauce, cranberry cup, and for dessert a banana bar with chocolate chips on top. Yummy, yummy in the tummy. Thanks to our great cooks Pam Woodworth and Laura Brunton.
Our volunteers included Pam Howard at the front desk; Carla Wright, Gwynne Wulfort, Sharon Thissel, Mary (oops, forgot her last name,) and Carlos Bortell, who got all the home deliveries done; and Ginger Kendall and Del Lake, who oversaw and greeted those who came to pick up their meals.
May we remind you that if you are unable to get out and come to the center to pick up your meal, home delivery is available. Just call and let us know at 541-820-4100. You can also call to reserve a meal to be picked up between 11:30 and noon on Wednesdays.
There is going to be another party at the center on Oct. 16. Derrol and I will be celebrating our 60th anniversary with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. This is your invitation if you don’t receive one in the mail or read it in the church bulletin or ... . Come and help fill up the pages of our guest book that we have from the wedding 60 years ago!
Revelations 19:9 “Then the angel said to me, “Write: Blessed are those who are invited to the wedding supper of the Lamb!”…”
