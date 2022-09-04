JOHN DAY -- Sept. 1st is a reality. August is usually the hottest month of the year and it held true to its name. However, it pushed its heat on over to September. Ugg. My car was so hot today, Sept. 1, I had to use my window cleaner cloth just to hold to the steering wheel. Phew!

On Monday, Aug. 29, our luncheon date started off with Carol Roe and Judy Thomas at the desk greeting all 18 lunch-goers with smiles and chatter, making sure everyone signed in, got their names in the drawing, and accepted their donations. At noon Darlene Nodine was our announcer. Yog (I cannot remember your last name, Yog, sorry) led the flag salute. Matt Molnar asked the blessing and was our server for lunch. Matt did a great job and was johnny on the spot seeing that everyone had everything needed for a great time. Thanks, Matt. He cleaned up diligently and completely. We dined on pork chops, garlic mashed potatoes, fruit, and chocolate cream pie. Thanks, Shay and Kim, for delicious food.

