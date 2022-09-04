JOHN DAY -- Sept. 1st is a reality. August is usually the hottest month of the year and it held true to its name. However, it pushed its heat on over to September. Ugg. My car was so hot today, Sept. 1, I had to use my window cleaner cloth just to hold to the steering wheel. Phew!
On Monday, Aug. 29, our luncheon date started off with Carol Roe and Judy Thomas at the desk greeting all 18 lunch-goers with smiles and chatter, making sure everyone signed in, got their names in the drawing, and accepted their donations. At noon Darlene Nodine was our announcer. Yog (I cannot remember your last name, Yog, sorry) led the flag salute. Matt Molnar asked the blessing and was our server for lunch. Matt did a great job and was johnny on the spot seeing that everyone had everything needed for a great time. Thanks, Matt. He cleaned up diligently and completely. We dined on pork chops, garlic mashed potatoes, fruit, and chocolate cream pie. Thanks, Shay and Kim, for delicious food.
Fifty-one fresh meals and 39 frozen meals were delivered around our area by Matt Molnar, Cindy Combs, Mike Shockley and Mike and Patti Davis. A great thanks go to all of you for performing this great service to those in need. Ninety meals delivered and 18 in-house diners makes a total of 108 meals that Shay and Kim prepared, readied for delivery and in-house diners, and the cleanup. Good job, Shay and Kim.
On the back table are fruits and vegetables grown locally, greeting cards, and Chester’s breads and sweets. Thanks, Chester’s, for all the goodies you faithfully provide to our center. Also, a big thanks for the gift certificates you provide for us every week.
There are two days open on the calendar without someone to assist at the front desk. Thanks to everyone that has already stepped up to volunteer to help. Give it some serious thought and sign up to help on one of the dates needed. Thanks.
If anyone is interested in volunteering at Valley View, there are forms at the desk for the background check needed to be done before volunteering.
Nadine Smith won the Len’s card, and Yog won the free meal. It was a great day. Some were telling cute stories and getting some to laugh, etc. Such fun.
On Thursday, Sept. 1, we found Darlene Nodine and Carol Roe at the desk greeting all 15 folks as they came in. They made sure each person signed in and put their name in the drawing. Judy Thomas led us in the flag salute and Dale Stennett asked the blessing.
Dale and Corrine Stennett of the Nazarene Church were the servers for lunch. They were very pleasant and meeting all the needs for drinks and other needs for lunch. They were sure to clean up after lunch, too. Each table was cleared and each item cleaned and stored properly, and the tables were sanitized well. Thanks, you two, for your attentiveness and service for this lunch.
Mike and Patti Davis, Mike Shockley, and Matt Molnar delivered 52 meals to shut-ins in our area. Thanks to all of you for your service to people who appreciate you so much. Fifteen people were present to share lunch together and 20 meals were picked up, so that made 97 meals that Shay and Kim prepared, packaged, and cleaned up after. Thanks, Shay and Kim.
We dined on Chinese chicken soup (oh, so delicious), cabbage salad that was so very good, mandarin oranges that really hit the spot, and birthday cake. Driskill Memorial Chapel provided the cake and sponsored the meal. Thanks, Driskill.
Reminder: Please, all volunteers, sign the list for the services you perform and the time you spent. The state needs that information to monitor how we are doing, and we also get funding from the state to help with our center. All information is important. Thanks.
Scott Meyers won the Chester’s card and Elsie Huskey won the free meal. Congrats to us.
Tomorrow, Sept. 8, we will dine on hamburger steak with grilled onions, boiled potatoes and gravy, veggies of cooks’ choice and cookies; and on Monday, Sept. 12, we will have a great meal of parmesan chicken, angel hair pasta, garlic bread, salad of cooks choice, and Boston cream pie.
2 Timothy 1:7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power and love, and of a sound mind. (Good news)
MONUMENT --
All who came to partake in the Monument Senior Center lunch today were doubly blessed, for our meal was paid for by the Veterans Association in John Day. Thank you, Katie Hoffman and the veterans, for your generosity! We also want to thank our wonderful cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, for making us a delicious meal of chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner rolls, and veggies. There was a variety of desserts to choose from. I gobbled down my food fairly quickly. I was hungry and it was yummy. I am guessing the rest of the crowd would agree that it was a good and tasty meal.
Our greeters at the table were Bob Cockrell and Judy Harris. Bob checked in the guests and led us in the flag salute. Judy made some announcements and yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal.
Are you ready for the Buckaroo Fall Harvest festivities yet? It is just around the corner! Fall is fast approaching and I am sure we will soon be seeing the color changes in the leaves. Crazy how time is just zipping by. Mark your calendars if you haven’t already. Saturday, Sept. 24, is the day to celebrate the closing of summer.
The activities of the day will begin at noon with the 4-H kids selling and serving lunch. Live music will be playing from 1 to 3 p.m. During this time you can register for an auction number that will be used for both silent and live bidding. Also there will be face painting for the kids, rock painting, cornhole and horseshoe games going on. There will also be a dessert auction. The salmon and elk dinner with all the fixings will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be lots of free door prizes for the whole family. Looking forward to seeing y’all there!
If you have any questions, you may call Judy Harris at 541-934-2244 or look for fliers that will be posted throughout the county.
It is looking like September is going to be a mighty busy, busy month; so much to do. I have some tomatoes starting to come on now and they have been very juicy and yummy. I have some round zucchinis that are dark green, light green, and yellow. I am letting one light green grow to get some seeds and it is the size of a small pumpkin right now! I will save one from the yellow and the dark green plants as well.
I see some itty-bitty cucumbers finally starting to come on. I am not sure if they are going to make it. If I get a few, I will be very grateful. My son will be disappointed when I tell him I can’t make any pickles again this year. This year’s growing season has been a little stranger than usual.
Well, I think I better start thinking about preparing for the winter. That is going to come on fast, too, I think. Be ready!
Psalms 86:12 I will praise Thee, O LORD my God, with all my heart. I will glorify Thy name forever more.
PRAIRIE CITY — The first thing that you noticed on the outside of the center today was a big hole by the power pole. “They” had put a caution cone in the middle of the hole but it was not too noticeable. So I put out our three bright orange cones around the hole so people wouldn’t drive or trip over it. Assume that there will be some cement poured in the hole soon. ... We still have not had any official word about it. Guess it comes with an “easement” somewhere in the past.
The second item of note was that Registrar Pam was back at her post! PTL. I told her that I had a terrible time doing her job the last few weeks. Hope they can avoid any future viral visitations. (I fell victim to an odd one. Went through two weeks of one day well, one day sick. Heard that others had it, also. They got tested and it was not the sickness that I am not mentioning.)
The friendly face of our new senior programs manager was also present today. This was Misty’s first week going solo to the meal sites. We wish her well in her new job.
Josiah rang the dinner bell, Ginger led the flag salute, and Pastor Bob Perkins asked the blessing. This was August birthday recognition day, and Pastor Bob was the winner of the $10 gift certificate donated by Huffman’s Market. See, it pays to come to dinner! Our deliverers included Mary, Carlos, Gwynne, and Carla. Chris K. also has recovered from his round with the unmentioned illness and was able to provide his dining room service of utensils and drinks. Hopefully wife Theresa will be back next week after her recovery.
For our last meal of August, we enjoyed chili dogs, pea salad, peaches, and a piece of birthday cake provided by Driskill Memorial Chapel. Thanks to our gift certificate donors and meal sponsors. And thanks to our volunteers who make this whole thing work. Big thanks go to our super-duper cooks, Pam and Pam, who make such interesting meals for us to come and eat while we sit down and visit. It’s called “socialization” and we need to do it for our mental health and well-being. That’s what “they” have found out these last two years.
Did you know that the Etch-A-Sketch is 60 years old?! Between that and Rubik’s Cube, you can keep your hands exercised quite well. Since Tom and Theresa were both gone, we didn’t have any trivia, so consider the previous sentence that.
We are about ready to order the Formica for the new countertops. Got the OK from those in charge and the cooks. Whee ... we’re on our way!
The garden report: What a horrible garden year I had! I don’t know what to blame it on. Didn’t hurt the weeds any! The peas finally yielded 2 quarts and the beets 3. The twice-planted carrots are growing, at least. Meanwhile, the volunteer cantaloupe is producing a lot of round fruits!
Then, to top things off, I made a big boo-boo and wore my hearing aids into the shower.
Derrol had a couple of driers, so hope they work and the aids will work ...
II Peter 3:17...be on your guard so that you may not be carried away by the error of lawless men... :18 But grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To Him be glory both now and forever! Amen.
