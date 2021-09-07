MONUMENT—Our last meal for the month of August was prepared for us by Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell. We got to eat some yummy chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, boiled veggies, dinner rolls and chocolate birthday cake for our dessert. Several of us were considering going back up for seconds but thought better of it. I only wanted another half piece of chicken fried steak with some more mashed potatoes and gravy. It was a good meal, and we thank our wonderful cooks.
Jimmy Cole and Bob Cockrell were the greeters at the front table. Sylvia Cockrell delivered the meals at the door for those who wanted to get takeouts. Bob led us in the flag salute, and yours truly prayed the blessing over the meal. Jimmy and Bob also counted up the money. We had 27 guests dining in and 59 takeouts. Dick and Pam Wanous from Spray also joined us for lunch.
Well, it sure looks like fall is on its way. It’s been real cold in the mornings this past week. When I say cold, it went down into the 30s. Don’t you think that is pretty cold for the summer? It has been nice not having to water my garden so much.
I found one of my nanny goats under the barn. Lily is pretty young. She has had one kid. I went to check on her, and it looked like her back end was a little bloody and messy. So I crawled under the barn and got her back over to the goat pen. I locked her up and got Bonnie from out in the field also. I knew the three female goats were going to kid in September.
It was no trouble at all to get Bonnie. I shook the goat treat Ziplock bag at her and gave her some of the treat. I hooked a leash to her collar, and she willingly followed me back. Easy peazy, right? I decided to get Chevre the next day for I ran out of time.
Looks like Lily may have had her babies out in the field somewhere and left them. I heard coyotes yipping in the night, and she had no babies in the morning. I should have been more observant at her back end and realized that she had given birth already. I went to look for where she may have had her babies, but that was like looking for a needle in a haystack. I am pretty sure the coyotes got them. Sigh.
Getting Chevre back into the goat pen was another story entirely. I had to first catch her. She, on the other hand, was very suspicious of me with the goat treats. I finally caught her, and boy, she jumped and tried to run away. I was praising the Lord for the collar on her neck. Even though she is heavy with babies in her belly, she was very agile and very strong! To be continued.
Mark 13:24-25 “But in those days, after the tribulation, the sun shall be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars of heaven shall fall, and the powers that are in heaven shall be shaken.”
PRAIRIE CITY—My, my, I do believe that fall is on the way. Keep hearing about low temperatures around town. Our thermometer hasn’t fallen to freezing level yet. The squash is still growing so I keep giving it a drink every other day. The birds harvested the sunflower seeds, so we took the stalks down. Wonder how many volunteer plants there will be next year to surprise us?
The first meal was a doozy! We had 55 meals go out the door. The meal was a generous portion of chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and cream gravy, cottage cheese with pears, mixed veggies and a lemon cookie for dessert. Our sponsor was Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe due to their generous donations through the year. The entree was a bit spicy for my mucus membranes, but the cottage cheese that cook Pam included calmed the heat. Most people do not have any problem with the seasoning. It’s just me. Anyway, the meal was good! Gwynne, Carlos, Mary, Ginger, Carla and Pam got the meals delivered one way or another. FYI, delivery of meals is only for those who normally cannot come to the hall to pick up their meal.
The new siding application is still progressing. Takes a lot of figuring to get the correct measurement on the old, out-of-square building sometimes. The house wrap they put on first makes a good “note pad.” The menu information sign has been cleaned and repainted and will be reinstalled probably before you get to read this column. Now if I could only find some new letters!
I didn’t realize that last month was so busy until I began paying the bills. Found two bills on my desk that had gotten lost in the shuffle. Oops. Have to do better at keeping a neater desktop, I guess. Happily, they weren’t bills that carry a late charge, I hope. Fingers crossed.
Going to take in the yard sales over Labor Day. Have to find some birthday gifts, and Christmas is only four months away! The ensemble is still trying to get their Easter presentation to come together what with illness, vacations, etc., etc. We have a date set — again. More fingers crossed. I’m still writing the Christmas presentation. Will it get done in time to present this year? Stay tuned.
When we picked up the oxygen generator, we found another person with the restless leg syndrome. His cure? Cayenne pepper. So we bought some and are giving it a try. But my sensitive nose reacts when Derrol puts it on his food. Like other things — peanuts for example — it’s good stuff if you aren’t allergic to it. We are praying that it will quiet the symptoms without the side effects of drugs.
Proverbs 17:22 “A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.”
