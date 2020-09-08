MONUMENT—Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell whipped up some meat and bean burritos, Spanish rice and fruit tart cookie for our dessert. We thank them for their hard work and appreciate them very much. I guess it was a popular meal for they had to serve 72 takeouts! No, I don’t think Monument’s senior center meals are slowing down one bit. Nope, it sure isn’t.
We had Kristi Guimont doing all the paperwork. Jan and Bob Cockrell counted the money. Sylvia had the meals ready to hand out to the awaiting patrons. If you are able, please come to the door to receive your meals. If you have a physical handicap that makes it difficult for you to get in and out of your car, the meal can be delivered to you at your car. For all able-bodied persons, please come to the door. Thank you for your cooperation. This makes the operation of handing out the meals more efficient and less work for our volunteers.
Calling all prayer warriors for our beloved friends Judy and Aaron Harris. Aaron had been undergoing cancer treatments but had to stop for it was making him so sick. He is having dizzy spells. Judy has been out of commission due to her back pain. Doctors have not given her a diagnosis yet, but soon. Let us all pray for their healing and for the Lord to give them strength to endure for there is light at the end of the tunnel.
One of the nights this past week, I was closing windows and I thought I could smell skunk. I thought I kept getting whiffs of the skunk smell. My nose was a little stuffy so I dismissed it as my nose being confused. Ha. Well, the next day, my hubby went out to do chores and here come one of our dogs, dragging her chain. Apparently, there was a skunk that had come around and the dog broke her chain loose to wrestle with it.
I believe I have a theory. We have a little set up that we call the “catatentury.” We keep the mama kitty there with her kittens and let her out during the day. This way, we can keep her kittens safe and also tame them down. Well, the mama cat did not come back and so we locked it up without her. The kittens must have cried, and I believe that same skunk who ate the kittens in our shop h1eard their cries and knew what they were.
Well, that nasty skunk must have thought he was going to get another easy meal. He didn’t count on one of our dogs being just 10 feet away! Our female dog is really protective and likes to catch pack rats (I know, gross and eww right?) and eats them. So, there must have been a scuffle and a battle for the whole place around our house stunk of skunk! We have to find a way to get that skunk!
Joel 2:13 “And rend your heart, and not your garments, and turn unto the LORD your God: For He is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and of great kindness, and repenteth Him of the evil.”
PRAIRIE CITY—Guess what! I finally found a cucumber! Now I can quit harping on that, huh? Got all the beets dug up, sliced up and put up — in freezer bags. Found two or three white specimens in that patch. Were they turnips, or parsnips, or mutants? Found one white specimen in the carrot patch too. Suspicious, most suspicious.
We had a picnic-style lunch for our meal this week: hot dog, corn on the cob, baked beans, tater chips and raspberry cobbler with ice cream. We also had lemon cucumbers, squash and zucchini to give away. I had never seen a lemon cucumber before. It is just as its name says: a cucumber shaped and colored like a lemon. And it does taste like a cucumber. So now I know and so do you. Thanks to Tom and Travis for a good meal — that I didn’t have to cook! Also thanks to Pam, Ginger and Carole for their assistance in the delivery at the hall and Carlos and Luann for home deliveries. We also thank one of the new residents of Prairie City for their donation to the cause. Hope we can meet in better circumstances soon.
Also harvested the little cherry tomatoes. The deer left them alone! Our fence may not look as pretty as some, but apparently it did the job. Hope that this hot weather will help the corn in its maturity — before the frost. Read on the sunflower seed package that when the backs of the heads turn yellow, it is time to cut them off and hang them up. Still green, but boy, are they huge!
A quote to think about during this time: “Musical training is a more potent instrument than any other because rhythm and harmony find their way into the inward places of the soul.” (Plato.) Have you seen the stories about the music teachers who have each of their band/orchestra members play their part online, then they put it all together and have a concert? Do you realize how much effort that would take to organize? But you can’t keep a music teacher from their calling. Hats off to you, and thank God for computer expertise to do it!
Our information for you today comes from the January 1998 issue of “Good Old Days.” The subject is the lowly lead pencil. At the time, 2.5 billion wooden pencils were purchased by Americans. The lead is really a mixture of graphite and clay. Graphite was discovered in England in 1554. Pencils soon followed. In 1797, clay was mixed with the graphite, making the pencil easier to use. The average pencil can draw a line 35 miles long. Today’s pencils use Pacific Coast cedar, Georgia clay, Brazilian carnauba wax, a Middle Eastern gum called tragacanth and Madagascan graphite. Talk about an international instrument! Lincoln wrote the Gettysburg Address with a pencil, and Francis Scott Key used one to write his Star-Spangled Banner poem. A 7-inch pencil can be sharpened about 17 times. It can withstand 3,750 pounds of pressure per square inch. America’s 100 billionth pencil, which was made in 1976, is on display at the Smithsonian.
Revelations 21:5 “… Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.”
