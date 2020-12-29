JOHN DAY—There I sat, trying to have the energy to put the rest of Christmas decorations up, and I thought I’ll just sit and enjoy remembering what a wonderful community I live in. In November, the Elks Club severed a wonderful, free, delivered Thanksgiving dinner. And for Christmas, dinner was furnished by The Squeeze-In and delivered, and it was free.
And I’m sure there were a lot of angels flying around our area. Our center has lost a couple of wonderful people, John Porter and Patty Moore. We send love and prayers to the families.
James 9:7 “So let each one give as he purposes in his heart not grudgingly or of necessity; for God loves a cheerful giver.”
MONUMENT—We had a very nice meal of beef burritos with all the fixings, refried beans, Spanish rice and cinnamon rolls for our dessert. We thank our cooks, Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell, for making us these wonderful meals for us. They have been faithfully working to keep us fed all these years and through this trying time of COVID-19 and lockdowns. We appreciate them very much.
Our volunteers included Kristi Guimont who filled out the paperwork. Bob Cockrell and Jan Ensign counted the money. Sylvia Cockrell handed out the food to the patrons at the door. We thank our wonderful volunteers for their service too.
A group of us ladies got together and sang some Christmas songs out on the porch of the Monument senior building while people were coming to pick up their lunches. It was a wonderful blessing to us to be able to sing our praises unto the Lord. It was a bit chilly with some wind blowing, but we were well bundled and singing out our lungs — well, I think that kept us warm.
We got a white Christmas! I was so happy to see snow falling. We still have some snow on the ground, but it is now the hard and crunchy stuff. I’ll take what I can get and be thankful. Well, I guess we now sit back and wait for the coming new year. I don’t know what the new year is going to bring, but I know that the good Lord does and I can trust in him.
We have a new baby goat kid! He was born the day after Christmas. My hubby found him in the goat shed sleeping. His mama is Lily. This is her first time kidding. Haven’t decided on a name for this little baby yet, Tiny or Squirt. He is maybe around 8-10 inches long. He is perfectly formed, just really, really small. He has no ears and is brown in color.
Lily did a good job of licking him dry, and everything looks good. We put her in the back of the shed with her baby so she will have time to bond with him and we won’t lose the tiny baby in the snow or something. I’m thankful she did not have twins, for I think that would have been overwhelming. OK, maybe overwhelming for me. Ha.
My fingers are healing up even more. The scab of the part of my finger where it burst sort of was flapping around and so I had to cut it off with some scissors. The healing is absolutely miraculous. The two fingers were so squished and swollen that, now to look at them, almost normal is definitely a wonderful miracle. I praise the name of Jesus for healing up my fingers. I am still believing they will be like they were before. Nothing is impossible for our mighty God.
May you all have a blessed new year! Remember, you are all beloved of the Lord, and he is good, all the time!
Numbers 6:24-26 “The LORD bless thee and keep thee: The LORD make His face shine upon thee: The LORD lift up His countenance upon thee, and give thee peace.”
