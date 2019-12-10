JOHN DAY—The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was gracious to serve this meal for 18 attenders. Thanks to all who participated. Suzanne Taysom led the flag salute, and George Sintay asked the blessing.
The announcements for Nov. 25 were: The silent auction table has new items so check them out. There are some nice things in the assortment of items. There was a card for Karen Barrietua at the desk so hope you all got to sign it. There was a free thanksgiving meal served at the Teen Center in Prairie City at 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and another dinner at the Elks Lodge at 1 p.m. It was nice to be with others and have a great meal on this Thanksgiving Day. Thanks to both areas for providing for our communities. The next tai chi class will be Dec. 30. More schedules are posted on the bulletin board under the glass. A reminder to all who serve at our center to come at 10:30 a.m. to do the tables and all the other things needing done to be ready when attenders arrive.
Yvonne Majors won the Len’s Drug certificate, and Carol Roe won the free meal.
We have so much to be thankful for, and this thought sticks in my head: If you wake up tomorrow with only what you were thankful for today, what would you have?
On Dec. 2, Jeanette Julsrud and Everett King were at the desk to greet everyone that came to lunch. Jeanette was the announcer, Virginia Miller led the flag salute and Carl Swank asked our blessing.
Forty frozen meals were delivered to Long Creek, 24 frozen meals were delivered to John Day and 30 frozen meals were delivered to Seneca by Mary Lou Horton and Virginia Miller and Step Forward.
The servers for our meal were from the Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary: Mary Lou Horton and Virginia Miller. They served 22 in-house guests. Thanks, girls. Our meal was soft tacos with seasoned ground beef, chopped tomatoes, grated cheese, refried beans, olives and sour cream. Shay and his team did a good job on this lunch. Thanks to you all.
Jeanette mentioned that we need to check in on each other from time to time to see how we are all doing. Karen Barrietua, for example. You never know who may need somebody or something.
There is a sign-up sheet on the desk for our Christmas dinner on Dec. 19. Don’t forget to sign it.
Jan Ellison won the Len’s Drug certificate, and Tom Roark won the free meal.
Joe and Joan Tayles and David Gill of Step Forward delivered 37 fresh meals before lunchtime. Thanks to all of you. It is great to help those who cannot get out.
The Palmers’ annual Christmas dinner will be served on Christmas day. It is a time to share Christmas with others and have a feast. Thanks to the Palmers for getting all this ready for John Day. Talk from years past is that this festivity is so appreciated and welcomed.
The Timber Truckers Light Parade is at 6 p.m. Dec. 14.
Elsie Huskey won the Chester’s Thriftway certificate, and Balbina Escudero won the free meal. Congrats to you two. Chris Labhart won the 50/50. Congrats to you, Chris.
Our meal consisted of bacon-wrapped meatloaf, cheesy au gratin potatoes, baked beans, dinner rolls with butter, green salad with ranch dressing and chocolate birthday cake for dessert. There was also coffee, juice, milk, and buttermilk. Where else can you get a great meal like this for only $5?
The John Day Church of the Nazarene members served our lunch to approximately 48 attendees. Thanks to all of you who helped serve our food.
Helping others and serving others is such a great experience.
”Jesus said, ‘In as much as you do a deed for anyone, you do it also unto me.’”
MONUMENT—
Our cooks Terry Cade and Carrie Jewell fed a very hungry crowd with spaghetti, garlic bread, fresh green salad, sugar cookies and fruit cocktail for our lunch. Thank you to our wonderful cooks for always serving us yummy meals. We appreciate them very much.
Our greeters at the table were Jimmy Cole, Ricki Doland and Kristi Guimont. Jimmy and Ricki collected and counted the money and checked in the guests. Kristi wrote down the announcements. Bodean Andersen led us in the flag salute, made the announcements and prayed the blessing over our meal.
We had 62 guests on the books and eight takeouts. Our winners for the free meal tickets were Kristi Guimont and Phoebe Yukawa. Ellen Mann of Spray was the lucky winner of the Len’s Drug gift card.
We want to wish Veanne Weddle a wonderful and blessed retirement after serving Grant County for many years. We thank you for your faithful service, and we welcome her replacement Angie Apimoor.
We had some other visitors join us for lunch, and they were Chris Labhart and Ron Dowse of John Day. We also had Frances Preston of Prairie City. They were having a Senior Council meeting after the lunch. The other visitors included Shari Schultz of Hamiltion, Dick and Pam Wanous and our other friends from Spray who have decided to become regular partakers of our meals. We want to welcome back Terry Cade’s uncle, Charles McKinnon (Mac), back to the town of Monument. He was married to Sharon Hinton. After her passing, he has decided to come back to his old stomping grounds. We hope that he makes himself comfortable and enjoys his return back to our little town.
Calling all bakers for our 29th year of the Cookie Caper event. This will be held on Dec. 17. We will be putting together the plates of cookies and delivering them. Please bring your cookies by 12:30 p.m. to the senior center. The city of Monument will be holding a Christmas decorating event in the park on Sunday, Dec. 15, in the evening after the bazaar.
Here are some of the other events going on in Monument. There is sewing going on Dec. 14. The Monument Christmas bazaar is on Dec. 15, which will take place at the school gym.
Please make a note of it on your calendars: There will be no lunch served on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. Sorry, you are on your own for lunch that day.
I ended up having a goat kid in my house. I can’t even believe that was the case. Who would have thought we would have a barn animal in the house? Bonnie rejected the littlest one, Lily. I found her shivering and weak. I observed that Bonnie would not let her nurse on her. So, I brought her in, put Lily in a big box in front of the stove and made her comfortable. Luckily, I had the powder milk for “all babies” and fed her. To be continued.
Isaiah 61:10 “I will greatly rejoice in the LORD, my soul shall be joyful in my God; for He hath clothed me with garments of salvation, He hath covered me with the robe of righteousness as a bridegroom adorns his head like a priest and as a bride adorneth herself with jewels.”
PRAIRIE CITY—
I think our Indian summer went away. Wonder what you call the cold, pre-winter that we are having now? Any suggestions?
Tom is in the Christmas spirit so the table decorations reflected that. The table that had a baby Jesus got to go first through the serving line. I led the flag salute. Tom did the announcing and asked the blessing. Carlos and Jay took care of the home deliveries. The winner of the $5 gift card donated by Len’s Drug was Wallace Tracy. Joe Phippen brought in some homegrown carrots. Yummy.
Laura and Laura fixed us a baked potato bar with chili, beans, onions, tomatoes, olives, cheese sauces, sour cream, broccoli Normandy and for dessert was a scrumptious brownie with topping. This was a meal to warm your innards! Next week will be chicken with rice, and our Christmas meal on Dec. 18 will be ham and scalloped potatoes. Bring a dessert to share that day. And that is the day that the Prairie City Cemetery people will do their raffle drawing for the quilt. If you would like a ticket, I’m sure that Jim or Carla would be glad to sell you one — or a dozen.
We welcomed Don and JoAnn Stratton back. They pop in every so often, so we can’t call them first-timers anymore. Lorna and Bobbie brought Marilyn Randall, Charlene Dean, Gordon Sindt, Bessie Zemmer and Arlita Arnett from the Blue Mountain Care Center. Lorna brought us some goodies for the Senior Sales Corner, and Marilyn decided to take one back with her!
Was glad to be able to get back to the pinochle games on Wednesday mornings. Had two tables of three-handed going for an hour after our four-handed game. One table that has all men uses poker chips to keep score. The other table of women uses pencil and paper. We accommodate all.
I am so glad that I do not have to run around and spend money I don’t have on Christmas gifts. All the advertisements do nothing for me. I wonder if those who are persuaded to buy on Black Friday, Cyber Monday and all the rest even know what the reason is to do it. As the saying goes, Jesus is the reason for the season.
I am reading a book titled “Genghis Khan and the Quest for God.” Our Constitution guarantees us freedom of religion. We take that for granted and don’t stop to give it a moment’s thought. But in the olden days, you were required to have the same faith that the head of the nation had. How did it become written in our Bill of Rights that the new nation of the United States of America would have freedom of religion? And who would have thought that the world’s greatest conqueror would give us that idea? See? You are never too old to learn!
James 1:26-27 “If anyone considers himself religious and yet not keep tight rein on his tongue, he deceives himself and his religion is worthless. Religion that God our Father, accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”
