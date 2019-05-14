Students competed in the Grant County Spelling Bee May 8 at the John Day Elks Lodge.
In the Primary Division, Adalyn Judd, a third-grader from Humbolt Elementary, placed first. Taregan Graves, a third-grader from Dayville School, placed second, and Olivia Campbell, a third-grader from Monument School, placed third.
In Division I, Sarah Smith, a fifth-grader from Seneca School, placed first. Jin Bo Ciochetti, a fifth-grader from Monument School, placed second, and Espn LaFramboise, a fourth-grader from Humbolt Elementary, placed third.
In Division II, Max Bailey, an eighth-grader from Grant Union Junior-Senior High School, placed first. Nolan Garinger, an eighth-grader from Long Creek School, placed second, and Amelia Hall, an eighth-grader from Grant Union, placed third.
In Division III, Drew Lusco, an 11th-grader from Grant Union, placed first. Jacob Smith, a 10th-grader from Grant Union, placed second, and Thomas Kreamier, a 10th-grader from Long Creek School, placed third.
Winners received an Amazon Fire tablet. Second-place finishers received an insulated mug. Third-place finishers received a backpack.
