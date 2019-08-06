At the close of spring term, 528 Eastern Oregon University students qualified for the dean’s list.
These students maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 hours of graded EOU coursework during the term.
Local students included Vanessa Houpt and Mariah Meyerholz of Canyon City, Jamie Waltenburg of Dayville, James Hercher and Carmen Vaughan of Long Creek and Brianna Zweygardt of Prairie City.
