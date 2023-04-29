JOHN DAY — The American Legion Auxiliary Ellis Tracy Unit 77, headquartered in John Day, has announced the local winners of the Legion’s 2023 Americanism Essay Contest.
Third- and fourth-graders at Humbolt and Seneca elementary schools and seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade English classes from Grant Union High School submitted essays for this year’s contest on the theme, “What does patriotism mean to you?”
More than 80 essays were submitted, according to local essay chair Sherry Feiger.
The essays explored a wide variety of patriotic themes.
Seventh-grade winner Cosette Klusmier wrote about the courage and sacrifices of American soldiers such as her grandfather, who was captured by the Germans during World War II.
“My grandpa spent eight months in a prison camp with many other brave soldiers to keep our country safe. … Patriotism is defending our country. Loving our country. Taking the good with the bad and trying to make it better,” she wrote.
Weston Suchorski, who took second place in the ninth grade division, broadened the definition of patriotic occupations to include first responders.
“Everyone that is an active member of the military, police, firefighter, medical field, or even retired, I highly honor,” he wrote. “When people disrespect or just don’t care about these people doing great things for their countries, I feel disgusted and ashamed.”
And Allyson Moore, who finished third in the eighth grade division, provided a multicultural view of patriotism.
“Although my family lives in the United States and celebrates American Holidays, my mother and her family were born in Mexico so we celebrate those national holidays, too,” she wrote. “For example, on September 16, along with my birthday, we celebrate Mexico’s Independence day. … My family is diverse and so we celebrate a great deal of holidays and national celebrations.”
In the third and fourth grade division, winner Riley Hansen wrote that patriotism “helps me remember how special our country is,” and third-place finisher Avah Snapp wrote simply, “America is the best country ever.”
While the American Legion Auxiliary Ellis Tracy Unit 77 has been sponsoring the essay contest in Grant County for more than 30 years, the annual tradition was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first year the contest had been conducted locally since 2019, Feiger said.
The winning essays in each age group will be forwarded to the state competition. Winners at the state level will have a chance to move on to regional and national competitions.
