The Grant School District 3 school board welcomed a new board member who is excited at the opportunity to serve the students and staff at school and the community members.
Aaron Lieullan of John Day was sworn in as a member during a board meeting in September. He said he is honored and excited for the opportunity and this is an important position that he does not take lightly.
“I feel it’s going to be hard, especially early on because there is a lot of information to catch up on, and board decisions have an impact on the students and community, but I am excited to be a part of the board, and I hope my attributes can help achieve goals,” Lieullan said.
Lieullan has kids in the district with one child in kindergarten and the other in second grade at Humbolt Elementary. He said, because education is important for his family, he felt it was time to gauge ways to participate. Then Dr. David Hall’s spot became vacated after he left.
He said it was a great time to submit his application even with challenging times caused by COVID-19 and an unorthodox year.
Lieullan’s first goal as a new board member is to get up to speed with the board as he reads to learn about the policies, long-range planning goals and budget plans. This will give him an idea of where the board stands and their plans for the future.
Communication is another big goal. He said it will help him understand the different needs and concerns at each school in the district.
“I live in John Day, and my kids are in Humbolt, so I’m going to have to learn and listen a lot to understand the needs of the district as a whole and not just where my kids are,” Lieullan said. “It’s not just communicating between the superintendent and the public that shows up at a school board meeting. You are communicating with the community as a whole, and I enjoy that.”
Lieullan said his experience as a detail-oriented person and his critical thinking skills will help contribute to an already strong school board. His ability to ask many questions could also help, he said.
“Don’t call it criticizing. Sometimes people joke with me and say, ‘You ask a lot of questions,’ but that’s a good thing,” Lieullan said.
As a new board member he wants the community to know that he wants to listen and he wants to learn as he brings an unbiased clean slate to the table.
“I want what’s best for the students of School District 3 because a lot of the work is for them,” Lieullan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.