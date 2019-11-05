The Grant Union Junior-Senior High School drama club presented a Halloween comedy “Pumpkin Stuffers” by Geff Moyer for their first play of the season.
A mad scientist, witches, ghosts, werewolves and vampires let loose on the stage as the actors, led by director JJ Collier, entertained a large crowd.
Fifteen actors, with two stage crew members, joined in for six scenes. Additional assistance was given by Sierra Cates who helped with makeup.
In the scene, “Interview with a Werewolf,” talk show host Anne Ricepaddy (Samantha Buckhaults) asks Wolf Man questions about his life and becomes nervous when he begins looking for snacks.
Collier is the new director this year and teaches drama as a class at school. For the past few years, drama practice was held once a week after school.
“I’m proud of the performance they gave,” she said. “They put on a really good show.”
Collier said their next play will be a comedy scheduled for Dec. 10.
