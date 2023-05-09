JOHN DAY — Grant Union High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter is having a year for the history books.
Club member Maddie Bailey has been elected Oregon president of the FBLA, the first time a Grant Union student has held statewide office in the organization.
And the Grant Union chapter is also sending a group of kids to the national competition in Atlanta, Georgia, another first for the school.
Bailey said she was named Oregon’s FBLA president after campaigning for an officer’s position and surviving two rounds of voting.
First, FBLA’s voting delegates give candidates a “yes” or “no” vote. Following that vote, a meeting with the board of trustees takes place where they give their own “yes” or “no” vote to candidates seeking to become officers.
Bailey said she didn’t run specifically for the position of FBLA president but ran as an officer candidate, with viable candidates being appointed to their roles by a state officer coach. Bailey beat out over 40 candidates to become an officer prior to being appointed as the state FBLA president.
“It’s definitely a little bit stressful, but at the same time it’s really cool,” Bailey said.
“I think FBLA is something I want to bring into our community more and I think it’s something that could definitely benefit everybody here, because it’s not just about business, it’s about growing yourself and focusing on your future. In that aspect, I think that I’m really grateful for the opportunity I have to learn more and be a better part of it and bring that here.”
For Bailey, the appointment also shines a light on Eastern Oregon youths, who are underrepresented within FBLA’s state officer ranks.
“It’s crazy how most of them are from Portland or Molalla and that area,” she said.
Bailey’s duties as state president will involve leading the other seven appointed FBLA officers to accomplish their roles within the group.
“My job is to help them and provide them with all of the resources so that they can accomplish their jobs and to contact all of the schools and be the face of the state officer team,” she said.
Bailey will also serve as an ambassador for the organization, which involves describing what FBLA is and what it does for those who aren’t familiar with the group.
“Especially lately, after everyone found out (about the appointment), I’ve had to answer a lot of questions,” she said.
“A lot of people just kind of assume it’s a test club ... but it’s really not. There are so many opportunities and scholarships and things like that you can access through it if you take the time to be a part of it,” she added.
Bailey will also be joining a few other Grant Union FBLA members on a trip to Atlanta for the FBLA National Leadership Conference June 27-30. The trip will be the first time Grant Union has sent a delegation to the national event.
The other participants include Logan Randleas, whose sports and entertainment presentation qualified him for nationals; Morgan Walker, who qualified in graphic design and mobile app development; and Benji Finley, who qualified in intro to FBLA. Bailey qualified for nationals in graphic design and UX design.
While the team’s travel plans are firm, they need to raise $4,000 to meet their financial goals in heading to nationals.
The team has kicked around the idea of using a heat press to make custom shirts and socks, along with newly acquired printing equipment which can be used to print custom banners and posters. The works would be sold to help cover travel costs for the trip to Atlanta.
“Our FBLA students are working really hard to try to branch out, so they’ve worked to create the shirts for Humbolt Battle of the Books, they did the socks for the Humbolt Runners Club. One thing we really need to start focusing on is marketing that within our community,” Grant Union Principal Karen Shelton said.
“We have students that have the ability to make these items for community members, and at a discounted price. That’s where I’d like to see our FBLA kids really take off next year,” she added.
