First semester
Seniors
4.0 GPA: Kade Blood, Aidan Broemeling, Victoria Coalwell, Roen Langum, Madison McKrola, McKeely Miller, Marissa Smith and Hailie Wright.
Honor roll (3.5-3.99 GPA): Avery Hughes, Andrea Comer, Kaylee Wright, Alcie Moore, Cody Combs, Oaklee Clark, Tanner Elliot, Avaley Mortimore and Alondra Moreno.
Honorable mention (3.0-3.49 GPA): Yui Asami, Nicole Jones, Sydney Brockway, Cynthia Allen, Alyssa Hoffman, Grant LeQuieu, Braden Spencer and Jacob Vaughan.
Juniors
4.0 GPA: Drew Lusco and Donavan Smith.
Honor roll: Erika Dickens, Rylee Browning, Ellie Justice, Tiler Voigt and Gage Brandon.
Honorable mention: Tristan Morris, Emily Springer, Fallen Bolman, Samantha Floyd, Cinch Anderson, Megan McManama, Taylor Hunt, Warner Robertson, Tyler Blood, Sierra Cates and Baylee Combs.
Sophomores
4.0 GPA: Jacob Smith
Honor roll: CJ Glimpse, Abby Lusco, Peyton Neault, Devon Stokes and Jesaka Culley.
Honorable mention: Sophie Brockway, Parker Manitsas, Kenna Combs, Michael Dilley, Madison Spencer, Ashleigh Ostberg, Leah Comer, Sydnie Moss and Jordyn Young.
Freshmen
4.0 GPA: Riley Roberston, Carson Weaver and Paige Weaver.
Honor roll: Soren Caudill, Paige Gerry, Ashley Henry, Grace Taylor, Lauryn Pettyjohn, Allie Clark, Katelyn Hughes, RJ Kaleo-McEntire, Mariah Kerr, Sam McCracken, Maverick Miller and Audrey Walker.
Honorable mention: Dylan Clark, Casey Vaughan, Emily Finley, Lonnie Ashley, Zinny Locke, Katelynn Miller, Jueun Park, Justin Hodge, Billy Radinovich, Gavin Lopez, Tanler Fuller, Harli Grove, Mason Morris and Madison Whitmore.
Eighth-graders
4.0 GPA: Amelia Hall.
Honor roll: Daniel Henry, Andrew Hunt, Jasmine Bryers, Shyanne Smarr, Raney Anderson, Tucker Carpenter and Max Bailey.
Honorable mention: Dia Vyas, Quinn Larson, Taylor Moss, Emma Schlarbaum and Ethan Sheedy.
Seventh-graders
4.0 GPA: Aliciana Archibald, Sydnie Brandon, Sarah Clark, Grant Hall, Abbie Justice, Bailey McCracken, Kynlee Pettyjohn and Bradlee Smith.
Honor roll: Macy Carter, Morganne Wyllie, George Ashley, Alyssa Catalini, Halle Parsons, Eric Culley, Treyton Brown, Alexis McKrola, Kaden Talkington, Drewsey Williams, Alex Finley and Lauren Wenger.
Honorable mention: Mia Adams, Jaydika Anderson, Anahi Gonzalez, Jasmine Hayzlett, Sivanna Hodge, Quinlan Taylor, Liberty Woehlert, Sara Mauseth and Layla Wenick.
