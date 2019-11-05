Grant Union Junior-Senior High School held a “Battle of the Bands and Choir” concert Tuesday, Oct. 29, in John Day at the school.
Conductor Levana James led her junior and senior high school bands and combined choir as a “judging panel” scrutinized the musical numbers.
Hamming it up at the judging table were “Jock Busstean” (Wayne Suchorski), Rich Lallatin, and “Dimitri Bobrov” (Andy Lusco), with an ad lib act that had the audience in an uproar of laughter.
One judge said the music sounded like cats fighting; another said he enjoyed the stylish choir robes, although he thought the excessive yardage made them look “bulky”; another complained because he thought a buffet would be provided at the event.
The band played an impressive arrangement of “Pirates of the Caribbean,” by Ted Ricketts and traditional fall favorite “Dr. ROCKenstein” by Steven Hodges. Percussionist Ezra Beam, a junior, gave impressive performances on the drum set.
The choir started with a song from the play “Wicked” titled “For Good” arranged by Roger Emerson, and their performance of “Siyahamba” arranged by Russell Robinson included lively movement.
Samantha Floyd, a senior, was the piano accompanist for the choir and played both the trombone and flute in the band. Beam also backed up the choir on percussion for one of their selections.
There are 28 members of the combined choir, 16 in the senior high band and 11 in the junior high band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.