Grant Union High School senior Tiler Voigt is partnering with the American Red Cross to assist with a two-day blood drive scheduled for Monday-Tuesday, Dec. 9-10.
The drives will be located at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 944 E. Main St., John Day, from 1-6 p.m on Monday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Tuesday. The volunteer effort is part of Voigt’s senior project. She will be mentored by Margee Sell who is with the American Red Cross blood services in Bend for the event.
Participating donors will be entered into a drawing for a small prizes, with a winner drawn every hour.Voigt said she has a goal to have 70 blood donations within the two days.
“I have set a personal goal of encouraging at least 20 new donors to give blood,” she said. “One donation can save up to three lives. However, less than 38 percent of our population is eligible to give blood or platelets. With that, according to the American Cancer Society, about 1.7 million people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2019. Many of them will need blood, sometimes daily, during their chemotherapy treatment, and a single car accident victim can require as many as 100 pints of blood (American Red Cross).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.