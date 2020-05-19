A Grant Union senior was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from the NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association’s Foundation for Rural Services.
Drew Lusco, who is also the valedictorian for his class, applied for the 2020 scholarship, which had over 650 applicants from across the nation and 34 recipients chosen. Lusco was awarded the Herbert and Isabel Bitz Memorial scholarship.
The Foundation for Rural Services annually awards scholarships to a select group of rural students for their first year of college or vocational school and requires a sponsorship from an NTCA member company to be eligible.
OTC Connection is a member of the NTCA and sponsored Lusco’s application.
“OTC (Connections) takes pride in knowing that our awardee’s application was stellar and showcased not only his academic dedication, but an incredible amount of pride in his rural community,” the company said in a press release.
Lusco signed to play football with Eastern Oregon University in January.
