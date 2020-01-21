Grant Union Students of the Month — December Jan 21, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Seventh grade Madelyn Bailey Parents: Zachary and Heather Bailey Contributed photo Eighth grade Morganne Wyllie Parents: Charles and Tracy Wyllie Contributed photo Ninth grade Kieran Byers Parent: Mykah Byers Contributed photo 10th grade Riley Robertson Parents: Shaun and Colleen Robertson Contributed photo 11th grade Ezra Beam Parents: Monty and Shonna Beam Contributed photo 12th grade Gage Brandon Parents: Kristopher and Fawn Brandon Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Pamela Anderson marries Jon Peters Joaquin Phoenix attends pig vigil after SAG Awards win Chris Martin fumes at autograph hounds Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPolice find body of 30-year-old woman during Baker City shooting investigationOregon lawmakers unholster new gun safety proposalWhite tailed deer die-off reported in Blue MountainsPlanning commission revokes variance for Riverside Home ParkTimber Unity to Oregon legislators: 'We're fed up'Blue Mountain Hospital names interim general surgeonVale man accused of shooting two people, one fatally, in Baker CityCops and Courts: Jan. 15, 2020Grant County discharges Deputy Tyler SmithPrairie City boys and girls basketball teams extend winning streaks Friday Images Videos
