Grant Union Students of the Month for November 2021

Seventh grade Colton Lyman
Parents: RC & Jessie Huerta

Eighth grade Benjamin Finley
Parents: Aaron & Janita Finley

Ninth grade Karly VanLoo
Parents: Randy & Melissa VanLoo

10th grade Aliciana Archibald
Parents: David & Camilla Archibald

11th grade Katelyn Rigby
Parents: Vardan & Megan Rigby

12th grade Paige Gerry
Parents: Ryan & Sami Gerry
