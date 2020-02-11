7th - Natalya Smith
Parents Gene & Sheri Clark
8th - Macy Carter
Parents Mat & Jennifer Carter
9th – Jasmine Bryers
Parents Lisa Hunter – Kennedy
10th – Isaac Koopman
Parent Jane Kimble
11th – Peyton Neault
Parents Cooper & Kimberly Neault
12th – Ellie Justice
Parents Ken & Julia Justice
