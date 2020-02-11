7th - Natalya Smith

Parents Gene & Sheri Clark

8th - Macy Carter

Parents Mat & Jennifer Carter

9th – Jasmine Bryers

Parents Lisa Hunter – Kennedy

10th – Isaac Koopman

Parent Jane Kimble

11th – Peyton Neault

Parents Cooper & Kimberly Neault

12th – Ellie Justice

Parents Ken & Julia Justice

