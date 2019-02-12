Grant Union Students of the Month — January Feb 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email +5 Abbie Justice +5 Jasmine Bryers +5 Paige Gerry +5 Peyton Neault +5 Donavan Smith +5 Aidan Broemeling Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Angel Carpenter is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. She can be contacted at angel@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Grant Union Students Month Students Of The Month Academic Locations John Day Oregon Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTube man waves bye-bye to wolvesBartlett leaves county after 11-plus yearsGrant received for kiddie park and splash padBill would prevent employers from banning off-duty pot useWinter Storm Watch in effect Friday through SundayCops and Courts: Feb. 6, 2019Harvey enters Marine CorpsGrant Union girls are league championsLegislators wrestle with high rents and housing shortagesBill aims to prevent Trump environmental 'rollbacks' Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
