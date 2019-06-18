Grant Union Students of the Month — June 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email +5 Alici Archibald Grade 7 Parents: David and Camilla Archibald +5 Wyatt Lemons Grade 8 Parent: John Lemons +5 Sam McCracken Grade 9 Parents: Joe and Didgette McCracken +5 Devon Stokes Grade 10 Parents: Kelly and Lori Stokes +5 Gage Brandon Grade 11 Parents: Kristopher and Fawn Brown +5 Aline Chobo Grade 12 Parent: Dezirae Chobo Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Angel Carpenter is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. She can be contacted at angel@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Grant Union Students Month Education Academics School Junior-senior High School Locations Grant County John Day Oregon Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCrews respond to four fires on MalheurConstruction underway for torrefaction plantArtist describes a Main Street vision for John DayCops and Courts: June 12, 2019Finding bright spots in new economic studyOregon bans plastic checkout bags, requires request for plastic strawsGrant County Fire Defense District implements fire seasonA proposed tobacco tax springs to life, though this time it's in a referral to votersLawmakers try to keep manufactured homes in the neighborhoodAir horns of protest can’t stall action on climate bill Images Videos
