Grant Union Students of the Month: Nov. 17, 2021 Nov 17, 2021 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Seventh grade Gracee Hueckman Parents: Bobbee Boethin and Brandon Hueckman Eighth grade Aaliyah Judd Parents: Jesse and Marci Judd Ninth grade Ava Gerry Parents: Ryan and Sami Gerry 10th grade Drewsey Williams Parents: Zach and Marissa Williams 11th grade Max Bailey Parents: Zachary and Heather Bailey 12th grade Emily Finley Parents: Aaron and Janita Finley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Andie MacDowell set for My Happy Ending ‘New Amsterdam’: Max & Brantley vs. Veronica Ends in a Shocking Vote (RECAP) +2 Church founded by enslaved celebrates 175 years in Chesterfield Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesShooting the breeze: Ode to the .30-06 SpringfieldTracy MossElmer GillFull throttle: Baker City man prepares for Baja 1000Dr. Larry Duane BryantCentral Oregon Veterans Village officially opens its doorsPhillip Michael HatcherCops and Courts: Nov. 10, 2021John Day pool project moves aheadTimber Unity: 'Rural, working Oregonians who care about other people' Images Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.