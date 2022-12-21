Seventh grade Ella Carpenter Parents, Rodney & Rachel Carpenter
Eighth grade Danika Gravem Parents, Sara Allen & Brian Gravem
Ninth grade Isaiah Adams Parents, Dustin & Shawna Oakes
10th grade Ryann Coombs Parents, Daniel & Casey Komning
11th grade Alex Finley Parents, Aaron & Janita Finley
12th grade Jack Strong Parents, Mike Strong & Katie Bruzas
