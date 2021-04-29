Locations
More from this section
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Homosexuality is a choice, Tshibaka said
- Brown orders 15 counties to 'extreme risk' for COVID-19
- Faith in democracy eroding across Oregon, new poll finds
- Cattle mutilations perplex investigators
- 15 Oregon counties heading back to extreme risk as COVID-19 spikes
- Prescription would no longer be needed for pseudoephedrine
- Vaccine voices: Grant County residents share thoughts
- Cops and Courts: April 28, 2021
- Theft charge against Connery dismissed pending further investigation
- Grant County reports eight COVID-19 cases over the weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.