Automotive students at Grant Union now have a shop where they can do more than ever before.
Grant Union teacher Jason Miller said the shop provides numerous benefits for students such as more space for more projects to pursue at the same time.
Prior to the new shop, the automotive class shared the indoor space with the metal shop class.
“This benefits us by being able to pull cars in and work on vehicles and projects at anytime,” Miller said. “When we shared a shop, we had to coordinate when I can have something in there with the metal shop teacher.”
The extra space now allows the class to work on multiple cars at the same time or carry out longer projects that could take weeks to complete.
“I have space to work on small engines with the automotive one classes, the beginners, and still have automobiles in the shop to work on throughout the day,” Miller said.
Senior Devon Stokes said he likes the move to the new building because it allows the automotive program to work on more projects and different vehicles at a quicker rate.
“Being able to learn from different things from different vehicles and how to take them apart have been a benefit,” Stokes said. “This class has been important for me personally because I learned a lot about my vehicle and other people’s vehicles so I can feel comfortable when somebody asks me for something simple that I can help out with.”
Senior Logan McCluskey said this is his first year in the class, but it’s nice to work on different vehicles and do more types of projects than when the program was in a shared space.
Stokes and McCluskey are helping refurbish a 1973 Ford F-250 owned by their friend Quinten Hallgarth.
“Quentin’s deal is kind of a special deal,” Miller said about the truck Stokes is working on. “It’s something that he and I have been planning for a long time. It’s a good opportunity for a lot of kids to see that come together and then for him to take a vehicle that’s been in his family for years and refurbish it.”
Miller said students can now set up appointments, so maintenance, such as changing oil or changing the transfer case, can be completed on their vehicles.
“It’s good for kids to know about their own vehicles,” Miller said. “I hope at some point in the near future we can start offering maintenance for teachers at first, and then once we get good at that, we can open it up for a car a day to get oil changed and give these kids experience with different vehicles.”
Sophomore Wyatt Nolan said the shop has been nice for students so they could save money by fixing some of the vehicle problems while learning how to do it.
“Being able to fix our own vehicles and learning how to do it and having the tools available to us that we don’t have at home have been some of the benefits,” said Senior Noah Blood.
The funds for the new shop came from High School Success — funds from Measure 98.
