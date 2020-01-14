Northwest Farm Credit Services has awarded the Grant County 4-H Association in John Day a $2,000 Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant.
In a statement, the association said, “We thank Northwest Farm Credit Services for the grant. The funds will be used to revitalize our local small-animal barn. The current barn has allowed youth to house animals during fair for over 50 years, but it is in need of remodeling. With this grant, youth will have the opportunity to house animals at this location for many years to come.”
In 2019, Northwest FCS committed over $237,000 to 190 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,182 grants totaling more than $1.99 million.
The next rural grant deadline is Feb. 1. Visit northwestfcs.com/stewardship/rural-communities for more information and an application.
