Since the 24th Judicial District was created 23 years ago, one judge has presided on the bench over Grant and Harney counties.
After more than two decades of service, Judge William D. Cramer Jr. has officially retired. Although he is still currently covering the two counties until a replacement is appointed or elected, his new role as a senior judge will take him on temporary assignments throughout the state.
Cramer never planned on returning to Eastern Oregon or becoming a judge, but the journey has given him valuable insights into rural courts and many positive memories along the way.
Becoming a judge
Before becoming a judge, Cramer worked as a general practice attorney for 15 years, practicing law with his father in Burns where he was born and raised. Cramer has lived in Eastern Oregon most of his life with the exception of going to college in Boston and then going to law school at the University of Oregon.
“When I left Burns, there were two things that I wasn’t going to do. I was not going to become an attorney — because my dad was one, and everybody thought I would follow in his footsteps — and I was not coming back to Burns,” Cramer said. “As I learned so often in life, never say never. As I got older, I really appreciated what Eastern Oregon has, and I think its a great place to raise a family.”
Cramer said it was an awesome experience to work with his father, and the firm usually had three or four attorneys. When Cramer’s father started to consider retirement, there was a need for another circuit court judge in the Eastern Oregon area.
At this time, Harney County was part of Malheur County’s judicial district, and Grant County was with Baker County.
“Everybody sort of recognized that there was a need for another judge, and different people were advocating for an additional judge,” Cramer said. “I know I advocated for forming a new judicial district, but I really think credit should go to Sen. Gene Timms who helped create the 24th Judicial District.”
Grant and Harney counties comprised the new district, and Cramer was elected the first judge.
“I hadn’t really thought about being a judge, and it wasn’t a lifelong thing that I just always wanted to be a judge, but I was encouraged to run,” Cramer said. “The more I thought about it, it seemed like a way to serve the public.”
Making tough decisions
Cramer knew the types of cases he would work on and knew that the position required making many decisions. He talked to other judges about ensuring he made the right decisions.
“I think I had a good sense of what it would take to make decisions, but I think I am a certain personality where certain cases are hard to let go because you really don’t feel there’s a great decision to make and you are struggling to make the best decision in a difficult circumstance,” Cramer said. “A lot of judges told me, ‘Look, you’re going to be making 35 decisions a day, and you’re going to get better at it, and you are going to be able to make those decisions.’”
Cramer quickly learned there was more to the administrative aspect of running a court than he originally thought. Fortunately, Cramer said he had a superb trial court administrator, Tammy Wheeler, who does most of the necessary day-to-day administration in the court.
However, as the only circuit court judge in the 24th district, he served on all statutory committees, which most districts usually delegate out among multiple judges available. He is also on call 24/7 to do search warrants, protective orders and other after-hours responsibilities. Cramer also has two offices that he is trying to keep open in the two counties.
“There’s been a slow process of going down to Salem and being involved in all kinds of statewide committees to try to advocate for, not just my district, but Eastern Oregon in general,” Cramer said. “I’ve served on the Court Reengineering and Efficiencies Workgroup committee that required me to travel and be a part of the group, but it was pretty important and it did lead to an increase of staff, which was necessary.”
Cramer said the National Center for State Courts conducted a study on case loads in the state.
“They found out that I was the second-busiest judicial district in the state, depending on the year,” Cramer said. “Now we are not quite as busy, so we are now pretty much full time for a judge, but even though I am not quite as busy as I used to be, I still feel busy because of the travel between the two counties.”
Technological shifts
Technology has helped Cramer fulfill his goal of being present in both counties.
“It’s always been important for me to be here (in Grant County) as much as I can, and we do have excellent video conferencing available,” Cramer said. “We were one of the first courts to get video conferencing, and we got it long before any urban areas did. I give credit to Judge (Frank) Yraguen of Malheur County who got that initiated, but then we really followed through and have sort of been the example for the state in some of those areas.”
Cramer said, for long hearings, he is less inclined to use video conferencing because, if witnesses are called, seeing them in person helps him observe their body language and have a sense by what’s going on in the courtroom.
He said video conferencing saves taxpayers travel costs when handling events such as arraignments and sentencing.
“Grant County deserves to be represented just as diligently as Harney County, and I have family that live here, and that was a commitment I made that I would be here and be the judge for Grant County,” Cramer said.
Impactful experiences
A family coming back together in a healthier way than what caused them to appear in court is an incredibly gratifying experience for Cramer to witness, but he said this is rare because the situation is usually pretty bad once it reaches court. Adoption ceremonies, when done right, are also powerful for Cramer.
“It does not happen a lot, but I have seen victims give forgiveness in a very powerful way in the courtroom,” Cramer said. “I know it’s got me to the point to where I can hardly speak when I watch them giving grace to a person that does not deserve it. It lets me know they are going to move past it in a positive way, and it promotes healing.”
Now that Cramer is retired, he is thankful the community gave him a chance to serve, and he never took their trust lightly. Cramer expressed great appreciation for his staff.
“I just really appreciate the positive atmosphere they provide and the desire they have to do the best job for the public, and also a special thanks to Tammy Wheeler,” Cramer said.
Cramer now carries the responsibilities of a senior judge, which means he can be sent throughout the state for temporary assignments. Cramer also plans to travel to visit his grandchildren in the U.S. and several that are in Spain, and he plans to see more of this country and its national parks. In time, Cramer plans to get involved with the community but not immediately following retirement.
Cramer’s last day as an elected official was Dec. 31, but for now, Cramer will continue his work as judge in Grant and Harney counties until a decision is made about the vacancy or when a new judge is elected.
“To the extent that there’s people of faith, they should be praying for the next judge that comes in because they’ll have the same concerns that I do of never having enough information and really trying to make the best decision,” Cramer said. “Give them some grace to make adjustments and to learn and to move forward on the job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.