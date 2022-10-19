If you’ve ever been inside Sue-Z-Q’s Thrift Store in John Day, chances are you’ve chatted with Greg Valentine Sr. For the past 12 years, since he first moved to the area from Baker City, Valentine has worked part-time at the charity, and he likes to post up with a view of the entrance so he can greet shoppers while he works.

“I do all kinds of different stuff,” Valentine said as he relaxed on a cozy floral couch in the sunny donation area in front of the store. “I break boxes. I price clothes once in a while. I usually hang up and put clothes away most of the time.”

