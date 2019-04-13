The parking lot at the Grant County Fairgrounds was full Saturday for the Strawberry Mountain Gun and Knife Show at the pavilion and the Spring Bazaar at Keerins Hall.
The show and bazaar were continuing until 4 p.m. Saturday with hours on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the gun and knife show.
Fairgrounds manager Mindy Winegar said 200 people had come through the pavilion doors by 11 a.m. Saturday.
"Everybody's enjoying it," she said.
Ken Larssen of Seneca showed his gun collection to Tim Oliver of John Day.
Both said the show is as much a social event as it is a place to find and gun or knife to look at or buy.
Larssen showed his 1902 Colt Single Action Army to Oliver, noting it's a hard gun to find.
There were 42 tables set up in the pavilion and 14 tables for the bazaar.
The bazaar included vendors for essential oils, candles, lotions, soaps, hand-painted signs and cards, wreaths, cakes and candy, jewelry, crocheted pot holders and much more.
Winegar noted the JC Oliver Memorial Team Roping event that was to take place Saturday, April 13, had been rescheduled for May 17-18 at the fairgrounds rodeo arena.
