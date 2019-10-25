A host of Halloween activities are taking place around the county, starting tonight:
Friday, Oct. 25
• Prairie City School will hold a Halloween carnival from 6-8 p.m. in the old gym. All ages are welcome to enjoy an evening of games, including a cake walk, plus treats. There is $1-2 cost for nachos, cotton candy, cookies and bottled water.
Saturday, Oct. 26
• An Adult Party starts at 6:30 p.m. at the 1188 Brewing Company for a Pub Crawl. Music at the John Day Elks Lodge 1824, 140 NE Dayton, begins at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
• A Kids Party will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the John Day Elks Lodge with a costume contest, games, laser tag and food. A donation of nonperishable food for local food banks is appreciated.
Thursday, Oct. 31
• Get spooked at a Haunted House at 6 p.m. at the Canyon City Community Hall. Canyon City Fire Department, hosting the event, and Grant County Search and Rescue will hand out candy.
• A Trunk or Treat will be held at the Grant Union Junior-Senior High School parking lot from 6:30-8:30 p.m. People are invited to decorate their vehicles from 5:30-6:30 p.m. There will be a prize for the best-decorated car. The activity is sponsored by Humbolt Elementary PTA.
• A Teen Party for ages 13 and up will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the John Day Elks Lodge with a costume contest, games, laser tag and food and music. A donation nonperishable food for local food banks is appreciated.
• Participating downtown John Day businesses will hand out candy for trick-or-treaters during their normal business hours — follow the balloons. For more information, contact Sherrie Rininger at 831-596-1771.
