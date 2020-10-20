Grant County kicked off the fall season at the Grant County Fairgrounds Heritage Barn with the Friday Street Fair and Saturday’s John Day Farmers Market Harvest Festival.
Emergency services officers grilled up free hamburgers for roughly 175 hungry attendees Friday. Meanwhile, the “Grant County Jammers” played old-time bluegrass while kids in costumes filled up on candy, decorated pumpkins and played cornhole.
Patty McAndrew of Harrison Ranch Produce, a regular vendor at the John Day Farmers Market, said Friday that the Street Fair was busier than expected.
McAndrew, otherwise known as “farmer Scott’s cousin,” said this was her second season working at the ranch. She said she grew up in Oregon, but the military took her to Florida, where she has been since.
“I love country life,” she said. “I am friends with the cows, and I spoil the animals.”
Organizer Stephanie LeQueiu said Saturday that she could not think of a better place to hold a fall festival.
“The purpose of the fairgrounds is the community,” she said.
LeQueiu said people in the community “stepped up” and made sure kids could enjoy Halloween.
She said Rob Raschio and Country Preferred Realty donated money so kids could decorate pumpkins.
“People were compelled to make sure the kids had fun,” she said.
LeQueiu said Friday brought out a younger crowd and a different vibe. She said it was interesting to get to see other snapshots of the community.
“As COVID-19 changes, communities are continuing to adapt,” she said.
