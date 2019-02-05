Collin Harvey graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego on Sept. 7. He will complete military occupational specialty training Jan. 31 at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Then he will be permanently stationed at Twenty-nine Palms, California. Harvey is a 2018 Grant Union High School graduate.
