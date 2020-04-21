Pistol winner

Margot ‘Grace’ Heiniger, 83, won the Lake Creek Youth Camp pistols in a raffle on April 4. She has been a resident of Grant County for 40 years, has been a sharpshooter since she was 22 and an author since 1981.

 Contributed photo

