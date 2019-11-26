A group of Grant Union High School students answered a call to help and made a difference for one Canyon City resident with a large yard.
Members of Grant Union Junior-Senior High School’s leadership class, led by Jordyn Young, a junior, raked leaves, pruned trees and hauled off yard debris on Nov. 11 for Mary Walker, who’s late husband, Jim, was an Army veteran.
Grant Union softball coach Zach Williams supervised the teens, including softball team members Young, Sequoya Swearingen, Baylee Combs, Tiler Voigt and Taylor Allen, plus Rylee Browning.
Walker was impressed by their efforts.
“They worked, and they never stopped,” Walker said. “I couldn’t have gotten it done. I appreciate what they did.”
