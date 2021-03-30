Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative awarded five local students scholarships to attend either a trade school or lineman school.
Katie Hire of John Day, Jacob Swindlehurst of Burns and Riley Youngblood of North Powder were each awarded a $2,500 OTEC scholarship to attend trade school.
Aidan Patton of Imbler and Nolan Scheen of Burns were recently each awarded a $5,000 OTEC scholarship to pursue a career as a lineman.
“We are pleased to award these scholarships to help support these students as they pursue their career paths and gain the valuable skills needed for in-demand jobs in the trades or in the electric utility industry,” said Joe Hathaway, communications manager at OTEC. “Member-owned cooperatives like OTEC are, by their very nature, community partners and we have always been proud to support the educational goals of local students and give back to the communities in our service territory.”
Scholarship winners are selected from a pool of candidates from OTEC’s service territory in Baker, Grant, Harney and Union counties. Scholarship funds come from unclaimed capital credits.
“We encourage all OTEC members, regardless of age, who want to pursue a trade or attend lineman school to apply for our scholarships,” said Hathaway. “Lineman schools and trade schools provide excellent opportunities for those who don’t want to pursue college, but want to learn marketable skills, work in an interesting living-wage job and carry little or no student debt.”
Applications for both trade and lineman school scholarships are open year-round: otec.coop/scholarships.
OTEC’s 2021 academic scholarship recipients will be announced this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.