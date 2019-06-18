The Juniper Arts Council has awarded Grant Union senior Alyssa Hoffman with their 2019 $500 scholarship. Hoffman has been accepted to the College of Idaho in Caldwell, where she plans to major in music performance and Spanish.
Hoffman awarded Juniper Arts Council scholarship
