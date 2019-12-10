There was a marked increase of holiday hustle and bustle at Saturday’s Blue Mountain Hospital Auxiliary bazaar held at the Grant County Fairgrounds pavilion and Keerins Hall in John Day.
The event, organized by Michele Bishop of Canyon City, had 63 vendors in the pavilion and 16 in Keerins Hall.
“We had eight new vendors this year,” said Bishop, who was voted in as the auxiliary’s vice president in September. This is her second year spearheading the annual event.
Funds raised through table rentals and a drawing for handmade items donated by vendors benefit the auxiliary’s projects.
“It raises money to do great things for the community,” Bishop said, adding that donations last year helped purchase scoop stretchers for the Blue Mountain Hospital ambulances, water stations at the hospital to refill water bottles, as well as senior center meals.
“It was busier than usual,” she said. “Everyone seemed to be having fun, and it was packed at times. I think the vendors were happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.