JOHN DAY — The recent “Hooves and Paws” fundraiser was a rousing success, raising a total of $16,418 for Grant County’s two animal rescues, organizers announced.
The event, held April 29 in the Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds, was a benefit for Silent Wave Horse Rescue and Hope4Paws Grant County.
It featured live and silent auctions and a dessert auction, with Grant County rancher Jack Southworth as auctioneer. John Grant’s Western Revue provided music, Brenda Coley of the Snaffle Bit provided beverage service, and Shawn Duncan of the Squeeze-In served a taco dinner for the crowd of nearly 150 people.
People came from throughout Grant County, as well as Central Oregon and Harney and Baker counties, to bid on an array of auction items: artwork, kitchen baskets, a rocking chair, vouchers for fencing, tractor work and other services, a quilt, and all sorts of pet goods and horse tack.
In addition to raising needed funds, organizers said the event was a great opportunity for local animal advocates and supporters to get together and learn more about the activities of these organizations.
“The generosity of the community is critical for the continuation of our dog and cat rescue efforts, and particularly our spay/neuter financial aid programs,” said Scotta Callister, board chair for Hope4Paws. “We can’t thank people enough for turning out to support this work, and especially the merchants and individuals who donated so many great items for the auctions.”
Last year, Hope4Paws spent nearly $24,000 on spay and neuter assistance, including its discount voucher program and special clinics. The discount vouchers are available year-round, as funding allows, at John Day River Veterinary Center to help Grant County dog and cat owners.
In addition to helping pet owners with services and rehoming stray and abandoned pets, Hope4Paws works to contain feral cat colonies through a trap-neuter-return program, as funding and volunteer resources allow.
Silent Wave rehabilitates and provides professional training for adoptable horses, and also provides sanctuary for senior and unsound horses in their retirement.
“Silent Wave Horse Rescue first would like to thank every donor, volunteer and guest who contributed or came out to support both rescue organizations on April 29th. It was a great fundraising event,” said Lisa Neuburger, director. “We rely on community and public support to keep our rescue and community outreach programs going and growing.”
Silent Wave has rescued at least 12 horses from Grant County alone, another 15 from surrounding areas. The resident sanctuary equines also provide services to human-equine connection programs, “so that they have value in their lives still.”
“They give back. Our rehabilitation, vet and farrier costs, training and feed, care and public hay bank community outreach services all add up to more than $46,000 in annual costs. We are so grateful for your support so that we can continue serving our community and giving a voice to the voiceless,” Neuburger said.
For more information about these rescue groups, visit them on Facebook.
