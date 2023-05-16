mule with royals

Grant County Fair & Rodeo Queen Laramie Kiser and Princess Lavina Kiser help with a “kiss the mule” booth at the April 29, 2023, “Hooves and Paws” fundraiser.

 Contributed Photo

JOHN DAY — The recent “Hooves and Paws” fundraiser was a rousing success, raising a total of $16,418 for Grant County’s two animal rescues, organizers announced.

The event, held April 29 in the Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds, was a benefit for Silent Wave Horse Rescue and Hope4Paws Grant County.

