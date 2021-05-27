Kindergarten registration for Humbolt Elementary School will be held on June 3 at 5 p.m. A child must be 5 years old by Sept. 1 to enter kindergarten for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. Parents should bring a copy of their child’s birth certificate and their child’s immunization record. Registration packets are available at the front office and can be mailed if needed. For more information, contact Catrina Gabbard at 541-575-0454 or gabbardc@grantesd.k12.or.us.

