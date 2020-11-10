A Grant County student, Maleah Archibald, placed third at the state level in the Americanism essay contest.
Nearly 100 students participated in the American Legion Auxiliary’s annual contest.
The local contest, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Ellis Tracy Unit 77, had students grappling with how to address the health and well-being of veterans, the military and their families.
Coordinator Sherry Feiger said Ellis Tracy Unit 77 participated in the statewide competition, but the pandemic has made it difficult to recognize this year’s essayists.
For the fifth- and sixth-graders locally, Jessica Surchorski’s students placed first, second and third. Maleah Archibald’s essay took the top spot, followed by Hannah Cole and Eliza Bailey.
Feiger said the first-place essays went on to the state competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.