Maleah Archibald and Sherry Feiger

Maleah Archibald, left, receives an award from the American Legion Auxiliary’s Sherry Feiger for placing third in the state for her Americanism essay.

 Contributed photo

A Grant County student, Maleah Archibald, placed third at the state level in the Americanism essay contest.

Nearly 100 students participated in the American Legion Auxiliary’s annual contest.

The local contest, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Ellis Tracy Unit 77, had students grappling with how to address the health and well-being of veterans, the military and their families.

Coordinator Sherry Feiger said Ellis Tracy Unit 77 participated in the statewide competition, but the pandemic has made it difficult to recognize this year’s essayists.

For the fifth- and sixth-graders locally, Jessica Surchorski’s students placed first, second and third. Maleah Archibald’s essay took the top spot, followed by Hannah Cole and Eliza Bailey.

Feiger said the first-place essays went on to the state competition.

Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

