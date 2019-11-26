Humbolt Elementary students will enjoy a little recognition, with Character Counts awards, when they are “caught” displaying respect and kindness.
The school’s Six Pillars of character include: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.
There were 28 students recognized Nov. 5 at a school assembly for consistently showing respect by following the Golden Rule (treating others the way they wish to be treated), being tolerant and accepting of differences, using good manners and language, being considerate of the feelings of others and dealing peacefully with anger or disagreements.
Students receiving awards, with permission for their names to be in the paper, include: kindergartners Charlee Oakes, Davey Archibald, Cleo McKnab and Ty Ashley; first-graders Josie Hollowell, Braydon Ackerman and Avery Toy; second-graders Kaitlynn Charette, Asher LaDuke, Aubri Judd and Zerik Bogan; third-graders Shasta Askerman, Nolan Mobley, Natasha Lewis and Colton Lindsay; fourth-graders Haven Giffin, Sam Cole, Ashlyn Archibald and Trevor Sasser; fifth-graders Abril Ceja, Jerett Waddell, Ember Dutcher and Ritter Rookstool; and sixth-graders Aaliyah Judd, Taylor Thomas, Mayley Saul and Brion Thompson.
Awards will be given out periodically throughout the school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.