A Hunter Education class will kick off Feb. 24 at the Grant Union High School library in John Day.
No one younger than 18 may hunt wildlife (except on their own land) without completing the course. Anyone planning to hunt in another state may be required to have a Hunter Education card. Completion of the course may meet concealed carry permit requirements for persons 21 and older.
The classes begin at 6 p.m. and will take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from Feb. 24 through March 5 at the Grant Union library. The classes last 2-2.5 hours.
There will be a field day at a shooting range at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 7.
Walk-in registration will take place from 5:30-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the library. Participants should use the outside entrance in the parking lot on the side of the office/library building. People who fail to register by Feb. 24 can still register before class Feb. 26 at the library.
Registration can also be completed beforehand by contacting the local Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife office, 541-575-1167, or online at myodfw.com/articles/hunter-education-course-or-field-day-registration.
ODFW has established a $10 class fee per student that may be waived in some circumstances.
For more information, call Bryan Nelson at 541-575-1808 or Deanna Maley at the ODFW office at 541-575-1167.
