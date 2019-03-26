Inland Northwest Musicians

The Inland Northwest Musicians Chorale, led by conductor R. Lee Freise, will present a concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Canyon City Community Hall. A four-piece string ensemble will accompany on a piece by Vivaldi. In the photo, the group performs at a previous concert.

A group of 40 music lovers, the Inland Northwest Musicians Chorale, invite other music lovers to a free concert at 4 p.m. Saturday at Canyon City Community Hall.

Donations will be accepted, and there is a dessert reception following the presentation.

The Juniper Arts Council is partnering with Inland Northwest to bring the concert to Grant County.

Led by conductor R. Lee Freise, the chorale will perform selections from “Peaceable Kingdom” by Randall Thompson as well as “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi, which will be accompanied by a four-piece string ensemble and harpsichord.

This year marks Inland Northwest’s 20th anniversary.

The group’s program manager RaNiel Dunn said, over the two decades, they’ve performed in over 400 concerts in 50 communities.

“We all travel, and it’s an all-volunteer organization,” she said, adding their concerts are offered for no charge.

Members of the chorale and string ensemble come from Ione, Hermiston, Pendleton, Athena, La Grande and Walla Walla, Washington.

She said the group travels to areas in southeast Washington and northeast Oregon, mostly to smaller communities.

Inland Northwest last performed at Canyon City Community Hall in 2016 and in John Day in 2000.

Dunn said it’s their mission to take music to areas that don’t often have that opportunity for a live performance.

“It’s something we feel is an important thing we do,” she said.

Angel Carpenter is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. She can be contacted at angel@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

