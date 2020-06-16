Corey Jenkins and Skylar Powell both earned Bachelor of Science degrees in agricultural science from Oregon State University June 2020. Jenkins is a graduate of Crane High School. Powell is a graduate of Dayville High School.
Jenkins, Powell earn degrees from OSU
- Blue Mountain Eagle
-
- Updated
- 0
Locations
More from this section
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Eastern Oregon county representatives fed up with governor's COVID-19 reopening plan
- State releases guidelines for reopening schools in fall
- Petition to recall Oregon governor circulating in rural counties
- Oregon hits new record in COVID-19 infections
- Black Lives Matter march proceeds peacefully amid worries of rioting and looting from outside agitators
- A modified version of Canyon City's '62 Days planned Saturday
- Oregon DMV detours around phone logjam, gets more time for Real ID licenses
- Cops and Courts: June 10, 2020
- Harley 'Jack' John Askew
- Wide political gap over lifting pandemic restrictions in Oregon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.