Those looking for fun, spaced-out, masked and safe Halloween activities can check out John Day’s Friday Street Fair, from 5-9 p.m. at the Grant County Fairgrounds Heritage Barn.
The event will serve complimentary burgers courtesy of emergency services officers, as they did last month.
Free pumpkins will be available for kids to participate in a painting contest for prizes while Rob Raschio and Sam Stinnett will judge an adult costume contest.
The Heritage Barn, according to the event’s flyer, has limited capacity, and face masks are required.
Saturday’s John Day Farmers Market Harvest Festival, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Heritage Barn, will feature a kids costume contest, along with the chance to enter a drawing for a “John Day Farmers Market Showcase Basket.”
The event will also feature there will be quilts from the quilt walk.
John Day Farmers Market Manager Stephanie LeQuieu said the Harvest Festival wraps up the season for both the Farmers Market and John Day Street Fair.
