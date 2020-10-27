Downtown John Day merchants will be participating in a “Tricks and Treats” event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31. A costume contest will be held from 12-4 p.m. at Java Jungle. Other participating businesses include House to Home, Radio Shack, etc., High Desert Office Equipment, A Flower Shop and More, The Outpost, 1188, True Value and The Ugly Truth.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.