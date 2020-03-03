The John Day Ministerial Association will host Lenten luncheons at a variety of churches during Lent.
Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., followed by a service at the following locations:
March 4: St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in John Day
March 11: St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Canyon City
March 18: First Christian Church in John Day
March 25: Redeemer Lutheran Church in John Day
April 1: Church of the Nazarene in John Day
April 8: Seventh-day Adventist Church in John Day
For more information, call 541-575-0104.
