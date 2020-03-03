The John Day Ministerial Association will host Lenten luncheons at a variety of churches during Lent.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., followed by a service at the following locations:

March 4: St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in John Day

March 11: St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Canyon City

March 18: First Christian Church in John Day

March 25: Redeemer Lutheran Church in John Day

April 1: Church of the Nazarene in John Day

April 8: Seventh-day Adventist Church in John Day

For more information, call 541-575-0104.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.