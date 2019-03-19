The Juniper Arts Council is offering one $500 scholarship for 2019.
The scholarship will be given to a Grant County student interested in pursuing a major or minor in the arts, which includes visual arts, performing arts or literary arts.
Grant County high school seniors and those who have completed high school within the last three years may apply.
Applications are available at each county high school. They can also be picked up from Karin Barntish at 131 W. Main in John Day, and are due by 5 p.m. May 3.
