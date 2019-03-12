Six nonprofit organizations that received Oregon Cultural Trust grant funding will bring a variety of artistic and cultural experiences to Grant County this year.
The list includes a quilt show, a fiber arts festival, a theatrical performance for elementary students and an event that will include educational activities for children at local museums. A professional classical pianist will also present an outdoor concert, and a Youth Arts Program will bring opportunities for students in all Grant County schools (and adults) to try various instruments.
The Juniper Arts Council board members previously reviewed grant applications for the OCT funding, and JAC president and secretary Kris Beal handed out grant checks on Feb. 28 at the Grant School District 3 meeting room in Canyon City, and a representative from each group described their plans.
Recipients included Karen Hinton who accepted $2,876 on behalf of the Piecemakers Quilting Guild; Ginger Shive, $500, Prairie City Fiber Fest; Alexandria Maurer, $400, Humbolt Elementary Parent Teachers Association; Peggy Murphy, $1,150, Grant County Historical Museum; Adele Cerny and John Day Fossil Beds National Monument Superintendent Patrick Gamman, $500, for an outdoor piano concert at Cant Ranch; and Janine Goodwin, $1,577.76, Youth Arts Program.
The quilting guild will use their grant funds to buy PVC pipes to create a pole system for the displays at their annual quilt show, which will be held May 10-11 this year at the Grant County Fairgrounds Pavilion in John Day.
“One of the things we try to look at are groups that have a proven record, for example, the quilt guild because this is their 19th annual quilt show,” Beal said.
Fiber Fest board members are a newer organization with some big plans.
Shive said she and three others formed a board a year and a half ago to organize a Fiber Fest which will include nine fiber arts workshops on July 26-27 in Prairie City. Dozens of vendors, 25 so far, will also set up in the city on July 27-28 at the Prairie City Community Center, the Teen Center and the city park. The grant award will help pay for Wi-Fi in those areas. The group’s website is prairiecityfiberfest.com.
Humbolt PTA’s funding will pay for a visit from the theater group Hampstead Stage. Two actors will play several parts in “Treasure Island” the morning of April 9 at the school in Canyon City. Prairie City and Dayville schools will also be invited to the performance.
Murphy said $650 of the grant money will be used for Passport to Fun at the Canyon City museum as well as other museums in John Day and Prairie City. In its second year, the history event is for toddlers through 12-year-olds and held during spring break March 25-29. The remaining $500 will pay for engraved informational signs for the museum’s exhibits.
Cerny has arranged for pianist Hunter Noack of the nonprofit “In a Landscape” to perform classical music “in the wild” on his 9-foot Steinway grand piano. Audience members wear wireless headsets during the experience. Concert dates for up to 200 audience members for each performance are scheduled for Friday, June 28, with a second concert Saturday, June 29, if there is enough of a response. Tickets will be available on April 15 through Noack’s website inalandscape.org, and 100 free tickets will be offered to Grant County residents. Otherwise, tickets are $25 each. Noack’s website includes videos of past performances in outdoor settings.
YAP’s funding will be used for “instrument tasting” allowing students in outlying schools to try various instruments. Goodwin hopes to visit every school in the county, and she said adults are also welcome. Funds will also be used for a stipend for the bell choir and orchestra directors. YAP’s next concert, with performers from age 4-75, is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 10 at the United Methodist Church. The theme is “Music of the Western Hemisphere,” featuring songs originating from Canada to Chile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.