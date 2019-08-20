More than 30 children and adults marched down Main Street on July 16 for the Grant County Fair Kids Parade.
Kids rode bikes, wagons and an electric-powered John Deere Gator loaded with an inflatable deer before cheering residents.
Kelsei Kiser, 19, of Fox and Katie Barker, 15, of Dayville the Grant County Fair and Rodeo 2020 queen contestants, joined the kids.
Wyatt Hansen, not yet old enough to keep balanced on a two-wheeler, sped ahead of the crowd with his feet kicking the pavement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.